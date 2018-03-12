Crude oil spill affects farmland in western North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health is inspecting the site of a crude oil spill in McKenzie County.

The department was notified Sunday, the day the spill was discovered. Officials say the spill resulted from equipment failure in the treater unit on a well pad.

The well is owned by Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP and located about 16 miles (26 kilometers) southeast of Watford City.

Initial estimates indicate about 6,720 gallons of crude oil were released from the treater unit. Of that amount, an estimated 1,008 gallons affected agricultural land.

The Health Department will continue to monitor the investigation.