Cuaron, Cooper, Spike Lee are among Directors Guild nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Cooper, Alfonso Cuaron and Spike Lee are among the nominees for the Director's Guild award for outstanding directorial achievement.

The DGA announced its five nominees Tuesday in one of the most closely watched guild awards leading up to next month's Academy Awards. Cuaron is nominated for his personal black-and-white drama "Roma," Cooper for his "A Star Is Born" remake and Lee for his white supremacist tale "BlacKkKlansman."

The other nominees are Peter Farrelly for the interracial road trip tale "Green Book" and Adam McKay for "Vice," his biopic of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Among those left out was Ryan Coogler, who helmed the superhero sensation "Black Panther."