Cuomo: Big divide in state budget talks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says this year's state budget negotiations are particularly difficult because of revenue declines, the threat of big federal funding cuts and disputes with lawmakers over spending priorities.

The Democrat told reporters Tuesday there's still time to agree on a budget before the April 1 deadline but that this budget may prove to be more difficult than past spending plans.

Cuomo says he won't sign a budget that doesn't include his top priorities, such as making the 2 percent local property tax cap permanent and the elimination of cash bail for criminal defendants.

Cuomo had hoped lawmakers would include a provision legalizing and taxing marijuana. That was dropped after lawmakers couldn't agree on the details. Cuomo now says it could be taken up after the budget.