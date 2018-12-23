Cuomo: Boxing, wrestling, MMA generate $97M in NY in 2 years

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sports such as mixed martial arts, boxing and wrestling have generated $97 million in New York state since lawmakers voted to legalize mixed martial arts two years ago.

New figures released by the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo show the introduction of MMA led to a big bump in ticket sales, simulcast revenue and taxes. In the two years before mixed martial arts were legalized boxing, wrestling and other legal combat sports generated $32 million, compared to more than three times that amount after the state's ban on MMA was lifted.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said Thursday that the numbers reflect the popularity of the sports and their economic impact.

The figures show two thirds of the proceeds from the events comes from ticket sales, with the rest from simulcast revenue.