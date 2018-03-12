Cuomo calls NYC public housing "intolerable... disgusting"

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is blasting conditions in New York City public housing — and wading deeper into another conflict with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Democratic governor met with tenants in a Bronx housing development on Monday. He said the conditions he saw were "disturbing," ''intolerable" and "disgusting" and included peeling paint and plaster and roaches and other vermin.

Cuomo directed the state's Department of Health to investigate and called on city officials to approve emergency repairs and upgrades. He said that if they don't show progress on a plan by April 1 he would suggest his own solution.

De Blasio has defended the city's work to invest in public housing and said last week that the state has done "next to nothing" to help.