Custom gun manufacturer expands northwest Arkansas facility

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A high-end gun manufacturer has announced an expansion of its three-year-old northwest Arkansas manufacturing facility, investing more than $750,000 in a new building and equipment.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission said Tuesday that Nighthawk Custom, a manufacturer of custom firearms and other tactical weapons, is expanding its $1.25 million Berryville facility after receiving $125,000 in state grants for equipment.

Nighthawk owner Mark Stone says the new facility will increase productivity and efficiency and create a good atmosphere for employees and visitors who tour the facilities.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is pleased that the "homegrown company" has been successful in Arkansas.

The niche firearm manufacturer employs 52 workers, with each pistol crafted by a single gunsmith.