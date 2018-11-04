DCFS to stop sending kids to Chicago psychiatric hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has temporarily stopped placing foster children in a Chicago psychiatric hospital where allegations of abuse have arisen.

A Chicago Tribune investigation uncovered several problems at Chicago Lakeshore Hospital. They include 16 complaints of patient abuse and neglect. Federal regulators also have threatened to cut off hospital funding if potential safety issues aren't fixed by Nov. 30.

DCFS officials say the agency will hire an expert to review its handling of the complaints inside the hospital. And DCFS pledged to continue unannounced daily visits at the facility to better monitor foster youths receiving inpatient treatment.

Lakeshore CEO David Fletcher-Janzen defends says any independent review should be by a group "familiar with the unique situation in which Chicago Lakeshore Hospital operates."