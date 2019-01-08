DOE plans $115M investment in uranium enrichment project

PIKETON, Ohio (AP) — Federal officials say they plan to invest $115 million over the next three years to reopen a uranium enrichment demonstration project in Ohio.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman said Monday that the U.S. Department of Energy plans to invest in the former American Centrifuge Project in Piketon. The Ohio Republican's release says 16 centrifuges would be installed to demonstrate the production of enriched uranium as a fuel source for advanced nuclear reactors.

The plan would require federal regulators' approval.

Portman says that the investment, if approved, could result in 60 jobs initially. He says it's "another milestone" in the effort to get the domestic uranium enrichment project running again in southern Ohio.

Portman says the Energy Department under former President Barack Obama made the decision in 2015 to end the project.