DOT's driver's license chief under 'workplace investigation'

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the director of its driver's license division is under investigation for an undisclosed reason.

The agency told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Glenn Jackson has been on paid administrative leave since February while a "workplace investigation" is being done.

DOT spokeswoman Jamie Olson would not give the nature of the investigation. A telephone number listed for Jackson in Bismarck was disconnected.

Olson says she does not know when the investigation will be finished.

North Dakota's transportation department has more than 1,000 employees, and a two-year budget of $1.2 billion.