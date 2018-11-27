Dad fatally runs over toddler in Florida driveway

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a toddler died when the family's van rolled over him in the driveway of their home in Fort Myers.

The News-Press reports 22-month-old Pedro Oxlaj Juanta was killed Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the boy's family had just finished unloading the van from a grocery shopping trip when the van driven by 28-year-old Juan Sebastian Antonio moved forward.

The boy was caught under the front passenger-side tire, and pronounced dead at a hospital.

It's unclear if charges have been filed.

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com