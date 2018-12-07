Darien Grille looks to offer family friendly food service

DARIEN — A new restaurant in town seeks to provide customers not only with a place to eat, but a warm and friendly social environment.

Darien Grille opened in late October, with co-owners Dermot Flynn and Stephen Looney drawing inspiration from their Irish roots for the design of the restaurant.

“The way I grew up in Ireland, it was always family oriented,” said Flynn, a 20-year Darien resident. “In Ireland you socialized in the pub.”

Having worked in the area for 30 years, Flynn noticed a good steakhouse with a family atmosphere was missing in town. Thus, the idea for Darien Grille began to grow. As a co-owner of South Avenue Butcher in New Canaan, he already had a connection to fresh, quality meat, he said.

“We’re going with a more high-end meat. All grass-fed and organic,” Flynn said. “It’s very catered towards healthy eating.”

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., with the kitchen being open until 10 p.m., he said. On Fridays and Saturdays, the hours are 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., and the kitchen is open until 11 p.m.

“It’s casual,” Flynn said of the restaurant’s atmosphere. “We want that friendly type of atmosphere when you come in. We want it to be so enjoyable that you come back again.”

Alexi Ashton, general manager of the restaurant, said the eatery is a nice spot for family gatherings.

“There’s a lot of great restaurants in town,” Ashton said. “ I think we’ll also be a great spot to come to.”

She said the restaurant is one of the few places that stays open late and serves food past midnight. After the kitchen closes, there will be a smaller menu for customers to pick from. While her time with the restaurant has been short, she said the experience has been great.

“This is one of my favorite jobs,” Ashton said. “I’ve been in this industry for 20 years and this is one of my favorite jobs that I’ve had.”

In the restaurant are smart TVs that allow customers to watch sporting events. Flynn said they show all of the high school football games and lacrosse games as well.

“People can bring in their kids and have wings and watch a little football,” he said.

The restaurant’s menu offers a variety of meals for customers. If someone doesn’t want a steak, there’s pasta, fish and more to be offered.

One particular item on the menu is gaining attention.

“Our burgers are phenomenal,” Flynn said. “We’re getting serious rave review of them.”

With a tight-knit staff, the restaurant is already looking to update the menu in January with additional items like fish and chips.

“We’re constantly figuring out what people’s palettes are,” Flynn said. “It’s a learning process.”

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568