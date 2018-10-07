https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Darien-Views-The-Fountain-of-love-13284931.php Darien Views: The Fountain of love Published 12:00 am EDT, Sunday, October 7, 2018 Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 1. Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 1. Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 1. Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 1. Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media Darien Views: The Fountain of love 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Man convicted in car show murder 2 Darien couple cited for domestic incident 3 Hindley principal under investigation resigns 4 Vehicles, backhoes stolen from Bridgeport construction company 5 Architectural detail blends with modern amenities in Darien 6 With conviction, officer likely avoided decades behind bars 7 Wallet stolen at Whole Foods in Darien View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.