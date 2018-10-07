  • Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 1. Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media

    Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 1.

    Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 1.

    Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 1.

Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 1.

Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media