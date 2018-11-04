  • A lamp in Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 29 Photo: Lynandro Simmons / Hearst Connecticut Media

    A lamp in Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 29

    A lamp in Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 29

    Photo: Lynandro Simmons / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Lynandro Simmons / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

A lamp in Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 29

A lamp in Tilley Pond Park. Taken Oct. 29

Photo: Lynandro Simmons / Hearst Connecticut Media