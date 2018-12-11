https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Darien-Y-hosts-Kids-Night-Out-13458405.php
Darien Y hosts Kids Night Out
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
DARIEN — It was the next best thing to a play date when a group of local kids got to enjoy Kids Night Out at the Darien YMCA Friday night.
“It’s a great opportunity for the parents to just go out and not worry,” said preschool teacher Jessica Loubier, who helped supervise the event.
Along with a pizza dinner, kids of all ages split their time between the gymnasium and a classroom for crafts and games, ending the night with a movie.
“This program has been going on for a long time,” Loubier said. “And everyone loves coming to the YMCA.”
View Comments