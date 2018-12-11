Darien Y hosts Kids Night Out

Alia Algassimi, 6, of Darien, enjoys the pizza at the Kids Night Out at the Darien YMCA, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Darien, Conn.

DARIEN — It was the next best thing to a play date when a group of local kids got to enjoy Kids Night Out at the Darien YMCA Friday night.

“It’s a great opportunity for the parents to just go out and not worry,” said preschool teacher Jessica Loubier, who helped supervise the event.

Along with a pizza dinner, kids of all ages split their time between the gymnasium and a classroom for crafts and games, ending the night with a movie.

“This program has been going on for a long time,” Loubier said. “And everyone loves coming to the YMCA.”