Darien Level 7 gymnast Abigail Nevin scored a perfect 10 on floor to win the All Around title at the 2018 YMCA Connecticut State Championship meet in Southington.

Level 7 gymnast Abigail Nevin scored a perfect 10.0 on floor for the highlight of a very successful Connecticut YMCA State Championship meet for Darien. Five Levels won the team championship and 14 gymnasts won individual All-Around (AA) titles for their age group and level, according to a press release.

New Canaan gymnasts are Anna Altier, Kaitlyn Moussignac, Sophie Root and Regan Famigletti.

The team champion Level 7 squad had a stellar meet, earning the highest team total of all Levels with 115.325 and sweeping the AA titles for all age groups. Abigail Nevin’s 10.0 on floor in the 11-13 age group earned special recognition from the Judges. Nevin was also second on beam, third on bars and first on vault and AA with 38.4, the highest AA score of the meet for all Levels.

Natalie Solis was champ on bars with 9.425 and placed third on beam and vault, second AA and fourth on floor. Competing in just two events due to injury, Sofia Iuteri never wavered in winning beam with 9.625 and was fourth on bars. Anna Moss took second on bars, fourth on vault and third on floor and AA. Olivia Perkins earned second on vault and floor and fourth on beam and AA.

Emma Neaderland captured four titles in the 14s group, winning bars, beam, floor and AA with 37.5 and placing third on vault. Kaitlyn Moussignac soared to a huge 9.725 to win vault in the 15-17 group and also took first AA, second on beam and third on floor and bars where she tied Kerry McDermott. Lana Schmidt continued her success on beam and floor, capturing both titles and placing second on vault and AA while Lily Fairleigh was the champ on bars.

The Level 8 gymnasts, who all compete in the 11-13 age group, won the team championship by a huge margin of eight points. Sofia DeStefano set the pace, winning vault and AA with 37.25 and placing second on beam and third on bars. Nadia Borja swung to first on bars and was second on vault, floor and AA.

Sarah Cross was the beam champ with 9.5 and was third AA and fourth on floor, bars and vault where she tied with teammates Leilani Nguyen and Bella DeStefano. Bella also tied Tori Ware for fourth on beam. Ware also placed third on vault. Saskia Chermayeff swung to second on bars and was third on floor and fourth AA.

The Level 3 squad took first in a tight team competition. Avery Hansen swept the event titles and earned the highest AA for the entire level with 38.175 in the 9s group. Hannah Reyna earned second on floor, fourth on vault and bars and third on beam and AA. Lily Royce took fourth AA, sixth on floor and fifth on vault and beam.

The youngest competitors, in the 7-8 group, were paced by Eve Calio, who placed second on bars, third on floor and first on beam, AA and vault where she tied with Violet Peroni. Peroni was also fifth on beam and fourth on all other events and AA. Taylor Davies flipped to first on floor and was second on beam and third on bars and AA.

Jacquelyn Coppola soared to 9.85 for first on bars and was fourth on beam and second on floor, AA and vault where she tied with Courtney Timmeny. Timmeny was also third on beam and fifth on bars and AA. Heili Jalakas and Anna Rogers vaulted to third and fourth respectively.

Tatum Jaroch had a full house in the 10 Junior group, taking second on beam, floor and AA and third on bars and vault where she tied Tanner Shanley. Shanley was also sixth on bars. Kaia Woodman earned her meet high score on vault. In the 10 Senior group, Annabel Clas earned sixth on beam while Rhea Rai was fourth on vault where Hannah Dudek earned her meet high score.

Emma Bookless was champ on bars, beam, floor and AA with 37.225 in the 11s group and tied teammate Grace Riva for third on vault. In the 12 and up group, Brook Wallace won the beam and AA titles with 37.025 and was second on bars and fourth on floor. Olivea Rosenbaum was the vault champ with 9.325 and was fourth on beam and third on floor and AA. Meghan Canavan earned second on beam, sixth on vault and fourth AA.

The champion Level 4 squad also won the AA title in every age group they competed in, starting with Emily Rizzi, who took first on vault, bars and AA with 37.225 in the 7-9 age group and second on bars. Kayla Koproski flipped to first on floor and was second AA, fourth on beam and third on bars and vault.

Tess Hennigan scored second on vault, fourth on bars and third on beam and AA. Olivia Davis was the beam champ with a huge 9.625 and was also second on floor and fourth on vault and AA. Alyana Garcia was fifth on vault and beam and tumbled to third on floor where Ava Telgheder was fourth and Molly Zengo earned her meet high score.

Mina Leon captured three titles in the 10s group, winning bars, beam and AA with 36.675 and placing third on vault. Stella Nehro topped the podium on vault and floor and was fourth on bars and second AA. Alex Kuras earned eighth on vault, seventh on bars, third on beam and fourth on floor and AA.

Madeleine McGivney took fifth on bars and beam and seventh AA. Katie Primmer swung to eighth on bars and tied Shayna Moeller for sixth on beam. Moeller was also eighth on floor. Regan Famigletti had a pair of seconds on vault and beam and was seventh on floor while Katie Cutler earned seventh on both vault and beam.

Bella Koproski was champ on vault and AA with 37.325 in the 11s group, along with second on bars and beam and third on floor where she tied Reilly Costello. Costello never wavered in winning beam with 9.55 and also placed second AA and third on vault and bars. Annelise Enters vaulted to fifth and was fourth on floor, where Ingrid Kerr was sixth. Jahnavi Orr scored sixth on beam while Jordan Moss earned her meet high score on floor.

Bowen Burns captured the floor and AA titles in the 12s group and was third on bars and fourth on beam. Chloe Sernick placed third on vault and AA, second on beam and tied Mia MacDonald for fifth on bars. MacDonald was also fourth on floor. Alannah Morris earned her meet high score on beam.

The second place Level 5 team was paced by Ellie Davies, who took first on beam and AA in the 9-11 age group with 9.6 and 36.025 and was fourth on vault, third on bars and second on floor. Emily McKee was the floor champ with a huge 9.65 and was second on vault, third AA and fourth on bars and beam.

Elsa Del Bene took third on floor while Sophie Root was third on vault and Sophia Geffner earned her meet high score on floor. In the 12 and up group, Carly Cambareri earned fourth on bars and fifth on beam and floor while Alex Decsi was fifth on bars.

The Darien Level 6 squad narrowly edged Wilton for the team title. In the 11-12 group Kristie Alianiello scored second on bars, AA and floor where she tied Lauren Smith, and was fourth on beam and vault where she tied Julia Decsi. Decsi was also second on beam and third on bars, floor and AA.

Anna Altier was champ on vault, beam and floor with huge scores of 9.5, 9.65 and 9.8 and was fourth AA. Melina Cardini had a trio of fifths on vault, beam and AA while Anna Primmer was fifth on bars. Sommer Schmidt scored fourth on beam in the 13s group.

Megan Cutler was the champ on beam and AA in the 14 and up group with 9.4 and 36.675 and placed fourth on vault, second on bars and third on floor. Nika Sibley swung to fifth on bars while Maggie Russell, recovering from injury, earned her meet high score on beam.

The team will compete next at the YMCA Northeast Regional Championships in Maine.