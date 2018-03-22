Darien YMCA hosts third Emily Fedorko challenge





















Photo: TeamPhoto / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 Darien YMCA Level 9 gymnast Kelsey Fedorko salutes after her floor routine, where she scored 9.3 at the 2018 Emily Fedorko Challenge honoring her sister. Darien YMCA Level 9 gymnast Kelsey Fedorko salutes after her floor routine, where she scored 9.3 at the 2018 Emily Fedorko Challenge honoring her sister. Photo: TeamPhoto / Contributed Photo Image 2 of 6 Darien YMCA Level 5 gymnast Ellie Davies performs a back walkover perfectly to score 9.4 for her floor routine at the 2018 Emily Fedorko Challenge. Darien YMCA Level 5 gymnast Ellie Davies performs a back walkover perfectly to score 9.4 for her floor routine at the 2018 Emily Fedorko Challenge. Photo: TeamPhoto / Contributed Photo Image 3 of 6 The Darien YMCA Level 7 team champion squad for the Emily Fedorko Challenge included (L-R on podium) Kerry McDermott, Emma Kelly, Kaitlyn Moussignac (New Canaan), Anna Moss, Abigail Nevin, Emma Neaderland, Abby OBrien, Logan Brady and (L-R on floor) Lana Schmidt, Lily Fairleigh, Natalie Solis, Olivia Perkins, Lucy Collins and Megan Mitchell. less The Darien YMCA Level 7 team champion squad for the Emily Fedorko Challenge included (L-R on podium) Kerry McDermott, Emma Kelly, Kaitlyn Moussignac (New Canaan), Anna Moss, Abigail Nevin, Emma Neaderland, Abby ... more Photo: TeamPhoto / Contributed Photo Image 4 of 6 Emily Fedorko. Emily Fedorko. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 5 of 6 Joe and Pamela Fedorko, parents of Emily Fedorko, stand before the plaque that was hung in the YWCA Greenwich’s gymnasium in Emily’s honor, Dec. 2017. Joe and Pamela Fedorko, parents of Emily Fedorko, stand before the plaque that was hung in the YWCA Greenwich’s gymnasium in Emily’s honor, Dec. 2017. Photo: Ken Borsuk / Image 6 of 6 A photo of Emily Fedorko, right, on a boating safety guide is visible as Joe and Pam Fedorko display boating safety items on the kitchen table of their Greenwich home. The Fedorkos started the Emily Catherine Fedorko Foundation to honor their daughter, who died in a boating accident at Greenwich Point in 2014. less A photo of Emily Fedorko, right, on a boating safety guide is visible as Joe and Pam Fedorko display boating safety items on the kitchen table of their Greenwich home. The Fedorkos started the Emily Catherine ... more Photo: Bob Luckey Jr. / Hearst Connecticut Media Darien YMCA hosts third Emily Fedorko challenge 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

For the third-straight year, the Darien YMCA gymnastics team honored their former teammate by smiling their way through a sweep of the team titles at the Emily Fedorko Challenge, according to a press release.

Coach Nicole Kapitan began each meet session by reading an inspiring tribute to the memory of Emily Fedorko. Before the final session, Emily’s mother, Pam Fedorko thanked the gymnasts, coaches and families for supporting the Emily Fedorko Foundation and encouraged everyone to have fun during the meet as Emily would have done.

Competing in her last home meet, high school senior Adnerys DeJesus put on a thrilling display of top level gymnastics, scoring a huge 9.9 for her soaring vault and 38.00 All Around (AA) to sweep the titles in the Level 10 Senior group. DeJesus will continue her gymnastics career at the University of Maryland. Wells Fischer scored 9.7 on vault and 9.2 on floor to take first AA in the Junior group.

Kelsey Fedorko paced the Level 9 competition, topping the podium in all five events and tallying 37.25 AA. Gianna Cardini earned second on vault and bars before being injured while warming up for beam and unable to continue.

Sofia DeStefano scored no less than 9.4 on the way to winning the Level 8 Junior group with 37.85. She was also second on bars, third on beam and floor where she tied Saskia Chermayeff and also tied Nadia Borja for the vault title with 9.4. Borja was also fourth on bars. Chermayeff was also first on bars with 9.6 and was fourth AA.

Sarah Cross was the floor champ with a huge 9.7, second on beam and AA and third on vault and bars. Leilani Nguyen took second on floor and vault, fourth on beam and third AA. Tori Ware never wavered in winning beam with 9.65 while Isabella DeStefano earned fourth on both vault and floor.

Abigail Nevin paced the Level 7 squad in the 11-13 group, topping the podium on vault and AA with 38.75, as well as placing second on floor, and tying Abby O’Brien for third on beam and fourth on bars. O’Brien was also tops on floor with 9.9, second AA and third on vault. Anna Moss was champ on bars and beam with 9.85 and 9.6 and was fourth on vault and third on floor and AA.

Sofia Iuteri earned third on bars, second on beam and fourth on floor and AA. Olivia Perkins vaulted to second and was fourth on beam, second on vault and fifth on floor and AA. Emma Kelly was steady for fifth on beam while Natalie Solis swung to fourth on bars and Megan Mitchell earned her meet high score on floor.

Emma Neaderland scored a huge 9.85 to win floor in the 14s group, and was fourth on beam, second on bars and third AA and on vault where she tied Lucy Collins. Collins was also third on beam, second AA and fourth on bars and floor. Logan Brady was second on vault and fifth on floor and AA.

In the 16 and up group, Kaitlyn Moussignac topped the podium on bars, beam and AA with 37.2 and was second on vault. Kerry McDermott was the floor champ and placed third on vault and beam and second on bars and AA. Lana Schmidt soared to 9.85 to win vault and was second on beam and third on floor and AA. Lily Fairleigh swung to third on bars.

The Level 6 team champs were paced by Kristie Alianiello, who was champ on beam and AA with 9.6 and 38.7 in the 11-12 group and was second on vault and floor and fourth on bars. Anna Altier took the titles on bars and floor with 9.75 and 9.85 and was seventh on vault, fourth on beam and third AA. Julia Decsi earned second on beam, seventh on bars, sixth on floor and fifth on vault and AA.

Ali Kolman flipped to third on floor and was fourth on vault, fifth on beam, third on floor and sixth AA. Anna Primmer scored sixth on vault, seventh on beam and AA and tied with Lauren Smith for fifth on floor. Smith was also eighth on bars. Melina Cardini vaulted to third and was seventh on floor and eighth on beam and AA.

Megan Cutler won three titles in the 13-14 group including AA with 37.4 and was second on floor. Sommer Schmidt took fifth on vault and bars, sixth on floor, third on beam and seventh AA. Maggie Russell flipped to fifth on floor and was seventh on vault and bars. In the 15 and up group, Nika Sibley was champ on vault, third AA and second on bars and beam.

Ava Licata paced the Level 5 squad, winning the AA in the 9-11 group and placing sixth on bars, second on beam and third on floor and vault. Ellie Davis was steady to win beam with 9.55 and was fifth on vault, fourth on floor and third AA and on bars where she tied Sophia Geffner. Geffner was also fourth on vault and sixth on floor.

Emily McKee flipped to first on floor with 9.4 and was sixth AA and fourth on bars and beam. Elsa Del Bene took second on bars, sixth on beam and fifth on floor while Sophie Root was fifth on bars and sixth on vault.

In the 12-13 group, Tanner Generoso never wavered in winning beam with 9.4 and was eighth on vault, sixth on bars and third on floor and AA. Alex Decsi scored fourth on bars, seventh on beam and eighth AA. Carly Cambareri vaulted to fourth and was eighth on floor.

Tess Hennigan set the pace for the Level 4s, taking first in the 8-9 group on three events including AA with 38.3 and was second on vault and fifth on floor. Kayla Koproski vaulted to the top of the podium with 9.5 and was fourth on beam and second on all other events. Emily Rizzi flipped to first on floor with 9.9, placed second on beam and third AA and on vault and bars where she tied Olivia Davis. Davis also scored third on beam and floor and fourth AA.

Alyana Garcia had a full house, scoring fourth on vault, floor and AA and fifth on bars and beam. Ava Telgheder had three of a kind, placing sixth on vault, beam and AA and fourth on bars. Elise Hole vaulted to fifth while Molly Zengo earned her meet high score on beam.

Alex Kuras won floor and AA with 9.7 and 37.45 in the 10s group and took sixth on bars and second on vault and beam. Regan Famigletti was the beam champ with 9.5 and was third on vault and AA and tied Katie Cutler for third on floor and Mina Leon for fifth on bars. Leon was also fourth on vault, third on beam, second on floor and fourth AA. Cutler also earned sixth on vault, second on bars and fifth on beam and AA.

Stella Nehro topped the podium for vault and bars with 9.35 and 9.55 and was fourth on floor and sixth AA. Katie Primmer vaulted to fifth while Madeleine McGivney swung to third on bars and seventh on beam. Shayna Moeller earned her meet high score on floor.

In the 11s group, Reilly Costello was champ on beam and AA with 9.6 and 37.5 and placed second on all other events. Bella Koproski won the vault and floor titles, scoring 9.5 on both and was third on bars and beam and second AA. Annelise Enters placed fifth on vault, seventh on floor and eighth on beam and AA. Megan Hayes took fourth on beam, sixth on floor and eighth on vault. Ingrid Kerr vaulted to fourth and was sixth on beam. Jordan Moss placed seventh on vault while Jahnavi Orr earned her meet high score on beam.

Chloe Sernick placed second on floor, third on beam, sixth on vault, seventh on bars and fifth AA in the 12s group. Mia MacDonald vaulted to third and was fourth on bars and sixth on all other events and AA. Bowen Burns took fifth on vault and fourth on floor. Alannah Morris had a pair of fourth places on vault and beam. Theodora Tertiropoulos scored 9.45 for second on beam in the 13-15 group.

Violet Peroni was the first of five AA winners on the Level 3 squad. Peroni also took first on bars and floor and was second on vault and beam in the 6-7 years group. Sabina Molnar was steady for first on beam with 9.45, placed third on vault and bars and second on floor and AA.

Jacquelyn Coppola was champ on vault and AA with 9.5 and 37.1 in the 8s group and was second on bars and floor and tied Penelope Hahn for third on beam. Hahn was also fourth on floor, AA and vault where she had another tie with Eve Calio. Calio topped the podium on bars and beam with a huge 9.6 and was third on floor and second AA.

Taylor Davies flipped to first with 9.4 and was second on beam, third AA and tied Courtney Timmeny for sixth on vault. Timmeny was also fifth on floor and sixth on beam and bars where she tied Anna Rogers. Rogers also took third on vault, fourth on beam, seventh on floor and fifth AA. Kate Whitticom vaulted to seventh while Heili Jalakas earned her meet high score on beam.

Avery Hansen swept the podium in the 9 Junior group, winning all events and AA with 37.85. Lily Royce placed fourth on vault and second on all other events. In the 9 Senior group, Hannah Reyna earned second on vault and bars and fourth on beam and AA. Mia Lockyer was steady for third on beam while Sylvia Mickels was third on floor.

In the 10 Junior group, Reese Barrett was champ on beam and AA as well as third on vault, second on floor and tied Kaia Woodman for sixth on bars. Woodman also placed seventh on beam and floor. Tanner Shanley swung to third on bars and was fifth on vault and fourth on floor.

Cate Travaglini topped the podium three times in the 10 Senior group, winning beam, floor and AA with 37.7 and placing second on vault and bars. Rhea Rai earned seventh on vault and AA and sixth on beam. Annabel Clas scored fifth on beam while Evelin Arreguin took fifth on vault and seventh on beam. Hannah Dudek only competed on floor.

Emma Bookless had a full house, with three wins on vault, floor and AA with 37.7 and two seconds on bars and beam in the 11s group. Grace Riva was champ on beam with 9.6 and was eighth on vault and AA.

Brook Wallace was the beam champ with 9.75 in the 12 and up group and placed third on vault and floor, sixth on bars and second AA. Olivea Rosenbaum soared to first on vault and was seventh on bars, fourth on floor, second on beam and third AA. Meghan Canavan earned third on beam, fifth on floor and seventh on vault and AA.

Gymnasts Kaitlyn Moussignac, Ava Licata, Regan Famigletti, Anna Altier and Sophie Root are from New Canaan.