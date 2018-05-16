Darien athletes help lead Dragons to postseason

All of Greens Farms Academy’s spring sports team qualified for postseason play, which got under way on Monday through the Fairfield/Westchester county region.

The Dragons boys and girls lacrosse team hosted a quarterfinal double head and came away victorious while baseball and softball hit the road and fell in defeat.

GIRLS LACROSSE

A balanced scoring attack helped the host Dragons defeat Hopkins in the first round of the FAA tournament on Monday.

Steph Wistreich (Wilton) scored four goals to lead GFA while Bella Litt (Darien) and Ella Murphy (Darien) had three goals each. Paige Benson (Darien) chipped in with two more and Isabelle Jackson (Greenwich) had one goal and two assists. Litt also had an assist as did Alex Nesi (Fairfield).

Goalie Kelly van Hoesen (Greenwich) made 17 saves.

The Dragons exploded for 18 goals to roll to the win over Hamden Hall earlier in the week in its regular season finale.

Litt led the way with five goals while Murphy added four to lead the charge. Murphy also had a season-high four assists for GFA while Litt added one.

Wistreich added three more while Sarah Peltier (Stamford) and Nesi both scored two goals each. Benson added a goal and an assist.

Van Hoesen made 13 saves.

The Dragons started the week on the road to Ethel Walker and fell by a 20-9 score.

Wistreich led the way with four goals and one assist while Murphy added a trio of tallies for GFA. Jackson and Nesi also netted goals while Benson and Tess McCormick (Westport) had single assists.

Van Hoesen made five saves for the Dragons.

Litt and Wistreich combined to score half of the GFA goals as the Dragons coasted to an 18-7 win over St. Luke's on Senior Day.

Litt scored five times and Wistreich scored four to pace the GFA attack. Nesi tallied three more goals for GFA while Jackson added two more. Peltier, Murphy, Sarah Logan (Darien) and Benson contributed single goals. Murphy, Jackson and Wistreich all set up goals, as well.

Van Hoesen made five saves in the first half while Kaitlin Reed (Southport) stopped 11 in the second half to spark the defense.

BOYS LACROSSE

The Dragons raced out to a 5-2 halftime lead en route to a 9-3 win over St. Luke’s in an FAA quarterfinal game at home.

Charlie Benson (Darien) scored three goals while Zach Liston (Wilton) and Liam Murphy (Westport) both added two to pace the GFA effort. Adler Viton (Greenwich) and Max Yates (Fairfield) had single goals for the Dragons while goalie Jack Grills (Darien) made eight saves.

Liston and Murphy combined to score 10 goals to lead GFA past King and into the FAA tournament. Both players scored five goals with Liston adding three assists to the cause.

Benson added two goals and an assist while Will Magrone (Darien) also notched two goals. David Hoffman (Westport) added an assist.

Five different Dragons found the back of the net as GFA fell to regional power Brunswick earlier in the week.

Liston, Murphy, Benson (1 assist), Magrone and Thomas Edwards (Darien) all scored for GFA. Grills made 10 saves.

BASEBALL

Monday’s FAA quarterfinal against Rye Country Day was tied at 0-0 midway through the game before the host Wildcats scratched out a single run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to pull out a 3-0 win over Greens Farms Academy.

Matt Hochberg (Fairfield) and Ian Brown (Darien) recorded GFA’s only two hits. Sean Hogan (Westport) was the Dragons’ hard-luck loser, scattering nine hits while striking out eight.

Hogan fired a complete-game 5-hitter, striking out nine and lead GFA to a 4-1 win over St. Luke's earlier in the week.

Hogan also went 2-for-4 at the plate for GFA while Noah Kanfer (Westport) had two hits and scored two runs. Hochberg doubled and had two sacrifice bunts while Milo Becker (Westport) had a single.

The Dragons only managed four hits in a loss to Brunswick, which pulled away from host GFA as the game went on.

Hogan, Jackson Boolbol (Greenwich), Brown and Kanfer notched singles for GFA.

BOYS GOLF

The GFA boys golf team competed in the FAA Tournament at New Canaan Country Club on Monday and finished in fourth place.

Junior Giani Panariello (Westport) led GFA with an 83 followed by freshman Will Lodge (Darien) who turned in an 85. Those scores earned both golfers All-FAA Honorable Mention staus.

Freshman Will Paliotta (Westport), junior Ian Epps (Darien), junior Piero Panariello (Westport), and senior Ryan Ventura (Weston) rounded out the scoring for the Dragons.

GFA's fourth place finish placed them behind St Lukes, Hamden Hall, and RCDS while topping King, Masters NY, and Hopkins.

GFA boys golf had their best performance of the season with a 7-2 win over Hopkins at Birchwood Country Club to open the week.

Three GFA golfers set new standards for themselves. Ventura, along with juniors Piero Panariello and Teddy Brown (Greenwich) turned in personal bests.

Lodge earned medalist honors with a 3 over 39 while Giani Panariello and Paliotta also contributed to GFA's victory.

Midweek, the team had a solid showing in the South Kent Invitational at Bulls Bridge on Wednesday. Competing in the event for the first time, and playing 18 holes for the first time this season, the boys finished ninth out of the sixteen teams.

Lodge topped GFA's leaderboard with a 76. Giani Panariello was next with an 83, followed by Ventura's 87 and Piero Panariello's 88. Playing in their first 18 hole competition ever, Epps and Brown contributed a 93 and a 97, respectively.

GIRLS TENNIS

GFA senior Devon Wolfe (Darien) advanced to the semifinals of the FAA championship singles tournament before falling.

Wolfe lost to the eventual tournament champ Marion Conklin of Hopkins by an 8-3 score.

The Bowdoin-bound player, however, did win two matches on the day, notching 8-2 wins in both to advance to the final four.

Kate Flicker (Fairfield) also competed in singles for GFA, falling 8-2 in the first round.

In doubles play, the Dragons put entered two teams and both battled heartedly before being defeated in the first round.

Avery York (Norwalk) and Ellen Burbank (Westport) lost by an 8-5 score while Dasha Timasheva (Greenwich) and Harriett Wells (Westport) went 8-6 before losing.

Earlier in the week, the Dragons fell 5-2 to Sacred Heart of Greenwich. Wolfe won 6-2, 6-1 while Flicker took a 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (9-7) win.

BOYS TENNIS

The Boys Varsity Tennis Team lost a tough match to Hopkins by a score of 5-2 at Hopkins.

The Dragons demonstrated some excellent play and toughness in this match with Jack Ramsay (Darien) at No. 4 singles taking his match 6-2 6-2 and the No. 1 doubles winning 6-1, 7-5.

At No. 1 singles Connor McDonald (Westport) fought back from being down 0-5 in the second set to tie it at 5-5 but dropped 5-7. Nik Simonsen (Greenwich), at No. 2 singles, played great but lost in a 3rd set tie-breaker. Marcus Ng (Greenwich) at third singles fought hard but lost 5-7 in the second set. Jason Garrelick (Wilton) and Jordan Liu (Stamford) also played and excellent match but dropped 5-7 5-7.