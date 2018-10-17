Darien athlets contribute to another successful week

Greens Farms Academy boys soccer player Jack Ramsay, a resident of Darien, dribbles the ball during a game earlier this season.

In what was one of the most successful Homecomings in the history of the Greens Farms Academy athletic program, the Dragons went undefeated on Saturday against King.

Volleyball, field hockey, girls soccer and cross country all notched victories over the Vikings while the boys soccer team came from behind to forge a tie.

The day capped off yet another solid week for the GFA fall athletic teams.

VOLLEYBALL

GFA played the match of the season on Homecoming Saturday, sweeping FAA power King by a 3-0 score. The Dragons took a 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 win to improve to 9-2 on the season.

The one-two punch of Kirwan Carey (Westport: 15 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs, 2 aces)) and Elena Mota (Darien: 11 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs) were spot on all day as Meg Nesi (Fairifeld) set the Dragons up to the tune of 29 assists. Alex Nason (Darien) had 13 digs to spark the defense while Kristiana Modzelewski (Westport) played one of the best games of her career with six kills and three blocks.

Kelley Mooney (Southport) also had five aces for the Dragons.

Earlier in the week, after suffering through its first two losses of the fall, the Dragons got back on the winning track by sweeping St. Luke's 25-17, 25-15, 25-22.

Carey led the way for GFA with 12 kills and three aces with Mota sending down 11 spikes at the net for points. She also added three aces.

Nesi had a big day setting up GFA's front line with 26 assists while Nason had 11 digs.

The Dragons just couldn't put it all together in falling to Hopkins at home, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18.

Carey had 12 kills for GFA while Mota added 10 more. Alex had 22 digs in the game while Nesi had 14 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Jack Ramsay (Darien) scored the equalizer off an assist from Will Whelan (Fairifeld) midway through the second half as the Dragons played to a 1-1 tie with King on Saturday during Homecoming.

Max Yates (Fairfield) finished the day with five saves, including one spectacular back-leaping slap away of a ball headed under the crossbar.

With the draw, GFA is now 4-1-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

The Greens Farms Academy girls soccer team capped off Homecoming Saturday with a resounding 5-0 win over King.

Sophie Staeger (Southport) had two goals to lead GFA while Lauren Lior (Fairfield), Annika White (Darien) and Ryan Boyle had single goals.

Elyse Kimball (Westport), Isabella Whelan (Fairfield), Sarah Logan (Darien) and Ella Murphy (Darien) had assists for the Dragons.

Goalkeeping duties were split by Lane Murphy (Darien) and Marygrace Dellisanti (Wilton), who combined to make a pair of saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

The Greens Farms Academy field hockey team made sure Homecoming Saturday got off to a great start, earning a 3-0 win over King.

Keely O’Shea (Darien) scored twice for GFA while Zoe Koskinas (Fairfield) tallied the other.

The defense, led by Kate Millard (Southport), Lucy Holzinger (Westport), Alex Nesi (Fairfield), Anna Reynolds (Rowayton) and Rari Bellingeri (Stamford) not letting the ball near Nikki Farber (Weston) all afternoon

Francis DeVita (Darien) also had an assist.

GFA, which improved to 6-2, had an 11-0 edge in shots and a 8-2 edge in penalty corners .

CROSS COUNTRY

Greens Farms Academy’s cross country program sent two sophomore girls to the prestigious Hoka One-One/Manhattan Invitational ran on the legendary Van Cortlandt Park, in the Bronx on Saturday.

Caroline McCall (Westport) placed 1st overall (16:35) in her sophomore-only race while teammate Haley Nilsson (Fairfield) placed fourth (17:45) on the soggy 2.5 mile course.

Meanwhile, back at home, the remainder of the Dragons competed against King during its annual 2.25-mile Homecoming race.

The Dragons defeated King 22-37 in the boys race, led freshmen Connor Minson (Darien), who won the race in 12:45.2. Larson Palmgren (Fairfield: 12:45.8) finished second. Rounding out GFA's top five finishers were junior Owen Minson (Darien) in fourth (13:01), junior Charlie Bohnsach (Darine) in seventh (13:12.2), and sophomore Will MaGrone (Darien) in eighth (13:12.9).

The girls took the top three spots led by 8th grader Georgia Palmgren (Fairfield) in first (15:38), freshman Katie Gabriele (Westport) in second (16:26), and junior Katlin Reed (Southport) third (16:40).