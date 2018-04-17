Darien business owner defrauded by man posing as a client

DARIEN — Friday was unlucky for a local man with his photography business.

The man called police April 13 to report he had been defrauded of $4,600 by a man who called himself Daniel Mitri, and presented himself as a potential client. Mitri sent the photographer a check for $4,100 for a photoshoot. He asked the business owner to cash the check and then deposit the money in another account Mitri had set up to “pay for other individuals working the photoshoot,” according to the police report. He did so, and also purchased Apple gift cards for additional services for Mitri.

After several days, the business owner was no longer able to get in touch with Mitri, and his bank notified him the original check he had deposited was fraudulent.