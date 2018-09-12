Darien community remembers 9/11

Roses line the Sept. 11 memorial behind Middlesex Middle School. The stone reads "May we never forget." Taken Sept. 11, 2018. Roses line the Sept. 11 memorial behind Middlesex Middle School. The stone reads "May we never forget." Taken Sept. 11, 2018. Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media

The Sept. 11 Monument lies between two trees that symbolize the twin towers. Taken Sept. 11, 2018 The Sept. 11 Monument lies between two trees that symbolize the twin towers. Taken Sept. 11, 2018 Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — The Darien community came together once again to remember the victims of 9/11 on the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Residents, town officials and public servicemen gathered at the 9/11 memorial at Middlesex Middle School at 8:30 a.m. for the annual ceremony. At 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan, everyone in attendance bowed their heads in a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives.

“We are here to celebrate a loss. A loss to individual families and a loss to our communities,” said Phil Kraft, former chairman of the Monuments and Ceremonies Commission who conducted the ceremony. “Their loss is our loss.”

Kraft said the Monuments and Ceremonies Commission views such a loss as personal, and thus does not list names or count numbers of those who have passed. The commission also does this because of the changing nature of Darien as a community, he said.

“The same people don’t live here that lived here in 2001,” Kraft said. “We may have people who moved here who have lost someone in their family on 9/11. To try and name all of the names, inevitably we will get one wrong.”

State Sen. Carlo Leone and First Selectman Jayme Stevenson placed a wreath behind the memorial during the ceremony, and dozens more people placed roses.

“It’s important for us as a small community to always remember these events in our lives that were really so, in this case, difficult and tragic,” Stevenson said. “We had so many people in Darien who worked in New York, worked in the trade centers and in the area, family and friends.”

She said this particular ceremony is also important because there is a younger generation that was not around during the tragedy — the students going into Middlesex Middle School this year were not alive for 9/11.

“Like other important markers in American history, such as Pearl Harbor, it is very important that we always come here and we remember,” Stevenson said.

State Rep. Terrie Wood of the 141st District said people should always remember those who served in the EMS services, fire departments, and police officers on 9/11.

“This is a great reminder to remind people of that public service and all the joys of our democracy,” Wood said.

