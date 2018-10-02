Darien couple cited for domestic incident

DARIEN — A couple was cited for disorderly conduct after a neighbor alerted police to an argument between the two.

On Sept. 24 at 11:14 p.m., police arrived to a residence in Darien after a report of a female screaming. Upon arrival, the officers met with Ellany Abbott, a 28-year-old Darien resident, who told police she and Ovidio Bennett were dating. According to police, the two were arguing over personal matters.

Abbott told officers they had been drinking and the argument was only verbal in nature. Officers on the scene noted various clothing items strewn about the front yard of the residence.

Bennett, 28, gave a similar account, stating the two only yelled at each other. According to police, Bennett was moving from the residence and the stress of which initiated the argument. Bennett said the clothes on the front yard were theirs, and they had put them there. An explanation for why the clothes were there was not offered, police said.

Both parties were issued misdemeanor summons for disorderly conduct and released on a written promise to appear. Both were due in state Superior Court in Stamford on Sept. 25.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568