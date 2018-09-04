Darien man accused of sending threatening texts

A mugshot of Zach Comboni. A mugshot of Zach Comboni. Photo: /provided By Darien Police Photo: /provided By Darien Police Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien man accused of sending threatening texts 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Police arrested a man accused of sending threatening texts to a victim in Florida.

The texts were allegedly sent by Zach Comboni, a 28 year-old Darien resident. The content of the texts threatened to commit a crime that would cause a reasonable person to fear for their safety, according to police.

On Sept. 1, officers were dispatched to Comboni’s residence on Tokeneke Road. Police said Comboni admitted to sending the texts to the victim the previous night but was intoxicated when he did so. Comboni also said he was not serious about the texts he sent.

Based on the content of the texts and other collected evidence, Comboni was placed under arrest and charged with second-degree threatening. He was issued a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in Stamford on Sept. 4.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568