Darien man arrested after domestic disturbance

A mugshot of David Zachary.

DARIEN — A Darien man was arrested Friday following report of a domestic disturbance on Noroton Avenue.

On Aug. 31 at 10:50 p.m. a victim called police to report an altercation between them and David Zachary. Zachary, 35, told police upon their arrival that he got into a verbal argument with the victim. He also told police the argument never became physical, and at no time was the argument sever enought to call the cops.

Officers then spoke to the victim, who said a verbal argument took place downstairs in the residence while their two children were sleeping upstairs. During the argument the children woke up, so the victim went upstairs to try to get them back to sleep. The victim told police Zachary came upstairs and began “demanding” the children, to which the victim refused.

The victim said while their arms were around the children, Zachary began striking their arms with his fists, causing the victim to let go of the children. Zachary then allegedly took of one of the children downstairs and outside into the front yard, at which point the victim contacted police.

Zachary was arrested and transported to police headquarters. He was charged with disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor. Zachary was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Sept. 4.

