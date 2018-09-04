Darien man faces drug, distracted driving charges after crashing car

DARIEN — A car accident resulted in the arrest of a Darien man on drug and texting-while-driving charges.

On Sunday at 6:23 p.m., police responded to a report of a one-car accident involving a vehicle colliding with a tree on Hollow Tree Ridge Road.

When officers arrived, they identified the operator as Matthew Byrne, a 30-year-old Darien resident. Byrne was not injured in the accident, but his vehicle was disabled from the damage.

According to police, Byrne admitted he was texting on his cellphone and his “foot slipped off the pedal,” causing him to exit the roadway and strike a tree. A subsequent license check for Byrne showed his license was suspended, police said.

During the investigation, officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the interior of Byrne’s vehicle. Officers also observed cigar wrappers on the center console and subsequently located 6.97 grams of marijuana in a baggie on the driver’s side floor.

Byrne was determined to not be intoxicated, police said. He was issued a misdemeanor summons and charged with possession of narcotics, making an improper turn, suspended license and operating a motor vehicle while using a cellphone. He was released from the scene on a promise to appear in court on Sept . 12.

