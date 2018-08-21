Darien man turns himself in on 18-year-old warrants

DARIEN — A man turned himself in on active warrants for failure to appear in court from an incident 18 years ago.

Sergey Pisarevsky, a 42-year-old Darien resident, turned himself in on Aug. 13. The warrants come from an arrest for operating under the influence on Feb. 18, 2000. Pisarevsky was charged with two counts of second-degree failure to appear.

He posted a $2,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Aug. 23.

