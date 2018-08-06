https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Darien-police-investigate-stolen-trailer-13135654.php
Darien police investigate stolen trailer
DARIEN — An equipment trailer for a construction company was reported missing on Aug. 3
According to police, the trailer had last been seen on Old Kings Highway North on July 27. The trailer was listed as stolen in Connecticut’s DMV registry.
A neighborhood canvass did not reveal any information. Police are still investigating.
dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568
