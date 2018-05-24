Darien’s Got Talent finalists named

DARIEN — The Darien Arts Center has named the 21 finalists who will compete in Darien’s Got Talent.

The finalists in the adult category are: Benedetta Cordaro, Marianna DiMeo, Tom Giles, Grace Herbert, Ryan Pappolla, Christian Rottner, Erick Sanchez, Isabelle Seeman, William Shubeck and Riley Wells. Finalists in the children’s category are: Caroline Donnelly and Noa Durocher-Pyun, Intempo Ensemble, Shannon Flaherty, Sophie Gilbert, Elle Mitrano and Isabelle Hole, Anton and Joseph Klettner, Samantha Lundstrom, Milana Melnick, Mia Petruzzo, Mia and Kai Sparks, Natalie Treacy and Cary Wang.

Auditions for the fundraiser took place May 19 and 20 in the DAC Weatherstone Studio, with over 80 contestants of all ages auditioning. Acts included singers, dancers, musicians, comics and theatrical performers. The finalists will compete for cash prizes in front of a live audience and a panel of entertainment professionals in the finals show.

Darien’s Got Talent will take place June 23 at 7 p.m. at Darien High School. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at darienarts.org. VIP tickets are $125 and include center section seating and entry to the post-show party.