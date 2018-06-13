Photo: Kenneth Beatty, Associated Press
Image 1of/25

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 25
Click through to see the most popular dog breeds in Darien. 
Click through to see the most popular dog breeds in Darien. 
Photo: Kenneth Beatty, Associated Press
Image 2 of 25
Top Dog Breeds in Darien
1. Labrador Retriever
Top Dog Breeds in Darien
1. Labrador Retriever
Photo: Purple Collar Pet Photography, Getty Images
Image 3 of 25
Top Dog Breeds in Darien
2. Golden Retriever
Top Dog Breeds in Darien
2. Golden Retriever
Photo: Maya Karkalicheva, Getty Images
Image 4 of 25
Top Dog Breeds in Darien
3. Cockapoo
Top Dog Breeds in Darien
3. Cockapoo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 5 of 25
Top Dog Breeds in Darien
4. Havanese
Top Dog Breeds in Darien
4. Havanese
Photo: ShetieBoy / Flickr
Image 6 of 25
Top Dog Breeds in Darien
5. German shepherd
Top Dog Breeds in Darien
5. German shepherd
Photo: Khoa Vu/Getty Images
Image 7 of 25
 We've asked you, the readers, to send us photos of your best friends so we can put them in the spotlight.
 We've asked you, the readers, to send us photos of your best friends so we can put them in the spotlight.
Image 8 of 25

Barkley and Axl from Danbury

Barkley and Axl from Danbury

Photo: Carmen Vendinha
Image 9 of 25

Daisy from North Haven

Daisy from North Haven

Photo: Janet Funaro
Image 10 of 25

Harvey from Danbury

Harvey from Danbury

Photo: Becca Perry
Image 11 of 25

Thumper from New Milford

Thumper from New Milford

Photo: Cgelsea Trainor And Mike Tomaino
Image 12 of 25

Sadie from Stamford

Sadie from Stamford

Photo: Bobby Viesto
Image 13 of 25

Jeff from Danbury

Jeff from Danbury

Photo: Melissa And Chris Tomaino
Image 14 of 25

Virgo from Danbury

Virgo from Danbury

Photo: Lidia Ryan
Image 15 of 25

Sadie, Stella and Sookie

Sadie, Stella and Sookie

Photo: Amy Schmaling
Image 16 of 25

Oscar from Danbury

Oscar from Danbury

Photo: Sherrill Koch
Image 17 of 25

Bernard from Seymour

Bernard from Seymour

Photo: Sarah Lauer
Image 18 of 25

Griffin, Eden and Cailie from Brookfield

Griffin, Eden and Cailie from Brookfield

Photo: Liz Burandt
Image 19 of 25

Teddy, who was adopted as a rescue kitten, from Darien

Teddy, who was adopted as a rescue kitten, from Darien

Photo: Andrea Mallozzi
Image 20 of 25

Eric Askew and his dog from Stratford

Eric Askew and his dog from Stratford

Photo: Eric Askew
Image 21 of 25

Stella from Danbury

Stella from Danbury

Photo: Sienna Ratigan
Image 22 of 25

Puma from Trumbull

Puma from Trumbull

Photo: Cathie Corcoran
Image 23 of 25

Puma from Trumbull

Puma from Trumbull

Photo: Cathi Corcoran
Image 24 of 25

Trouble from Bridgeport

Trouble from Bridgeport

Photo: Kyle Flock
Image 25 of 25

Ozzy, whose photo was submitted all the way from Minnesota

Ozzy, whose photo was submitted all the way from Minnesota

Photo: Jessica Knutson Osborn

DARIEN — There are several world-renowned political and literary figures who currently reside in Darien.

Related Stories

They just happen to be furrier and shorter than expected. And instead of speaking, they bark.

According to the Town Clerk’s dog licensing records from 2017, there were a total of 2,345 registered canines in town last year.

“I’m the only one in the office that’s not a dog owner,” Town Clerk Donna Rajczewski said with a laugh.

The most popular dog name in town was Lucy with 40 puppers registered as such. Cooper followed closely with 34 and Bella with 28. Charlie and Daisy tied for fifth with 26 registered dogs each.

Chip Stahl, animal control officer in town for 13 years, said that not only is it state law for dogs to be licensed by residents in their towns but it’s helpful for when he finds stray dogs.

More Information

Top Dog Names in Darien

1.Lucy
2. Cooper
3. Bella
4. Daisy and Charlie (Tie)

“I find between 30 to 50 stray dogs a year,” Stahl said. “With the licenses, we can ensure if a dog is up to its rabies shot and this way we know where to take the dog home or whom to call if no one is there.”

Several dogs were also named after a group of renowned literary figures from different centuries. Dante joins Hobbes, Hemingway, Jack Frost and Fitzgerald in canine form.

There must also be a fair number of Star Wars fans in town. There were six dogs named Chewbacca — the fur-covered Wookie who is Han Solo’s companion — that were registered last year.

Thor, Einstein and even former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher make an appearance.

Now Playing:

Labrador retrievers are still America's favorite dog breed. Labs remained the country's most popular purebred dog for a 27th straight year, according to the American Kennel Club. German shepherds, golden retrievers, French bulldogs and the bulldogs fill out the rest of the list.

Media: WBAL

Other canines were named in honor of fictional characters Huckleberry, Gatsby, Eeyore and Zorro.

Those with prefixes were Mr. Snuggs and Sir Jake.

The most popular dog breed was the Labrador retriever of which there are 362 in town, outstripping the second place golden retriever with 213. Cockapoo came at a distant third with 61 followed by 47 Havanese and 35 German shepherds.

Three of the top five most popular dog breeds in town are also the top five in the country.

According to the American Kennel Club, Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers and German shepherds were the three most popular dog breeds in the country for 2017.

All dogs over six months old must be licensed at the Town Clerk’s office at town hall. Once obtained, dog licenses are in effect from July 1 to June 30.

The two oldest dogs, both age 19 (or 133 in dog years), were Pepe and Ella.

Rajczewski and Stahl reminded residents that dogs are not allowed on any of the town beaches at any time.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com