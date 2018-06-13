Darien’s most popular dog is a Labrador Retriever named Lucy

































































































Photo: Kenneth Beatty, Associated Press Image 1 of / 25 Caption Close Image 1 of 25 Click through to see the most popular dog breeds in Darien. Click through to see the most popular dog breeds in Darien. Photo: Kenneth Beatty, Associated Press Image 2 of 25 Top Dog Breeds in Darien 1. Labrador Retriever Top Dog Breeds in Darien 1. Labrador Retriever Photo: Purple Collar Pet Photography, Getty Images Image 3 of 25 Top Dog Breeds in Darien 2. Golden Retriever 2. Golden Retriever Top Dog Breeds in Darien 2. Golden Retriever 2. Golden Retriever Photo: Maya Karkalicheva, Getty Images Image 4 of 25 Top Dog Breeds in Darien 3. Cockapoo 3. Cockapoo Top Dog Breeds in Darien 3. Cockapoo 3. Cockapoo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 5 of 25 Top Dog Breeds in Darien 4. Havanese 4. Havanese Top Dog Breeds in Darien 4. Havanese 4. Havanese Photo: ShetieBoy / Flickr Image 6 of 25 Top Dog Breeds in Darien 5. German shepherd 5. German shepherd Top Dog Breeds in Darien 5. German shepherd 5. German shepherd Photo: Khoa Vu/Getty Images Image 7 of 25 We've asked you, the readers, to send us photos of your best friends so we can put them in the spotlight. We've asked you, the readers, to send us photos of your best friends so we can put them in the spotlight. Image 8 of 25 Barkley and Axl from Danbury Barkley and Axl from Danbury Photo: Carmen Vendinha Image 9 of 25 Daisy from North Haven Daisy from North Haven Photo: Janet Funaro Image 10 of 25 Harvey from Danbury Harvey from Danbury Photo: Becca Perry Image 11 of 25 Thumper from New Milford Thumper from New Milford Photo: Cgelsea Trainor And Mike Tomaino Image 12 of 25 Sadie from Stamford Sadie from Stamford Photo: Bobby Viesto Image 13 of 25 Jeff from Danbury Jeff from Danbury Photo: Melissa And Chris Tomaino Image 14 of 25 Virgo from Danbury Virgo from Danbury Photo: Lidia Ryan Image 15 of 25 Sadie, Stella and Sookie Sadie, Stella and Sookie Photo: Amy Schmaling Image 16 of 25 Oscar from Danbury Oscar from Danbury Photo: Sherrill Koch Image 17 of 25 Bernard from Seymour Bernard from Seymour Photo: Sarah Lauer Image 18 of 25 Griffin, Eden and Cailie from Brookfield Griffin, Eden and Cailie from Brookfield Photo: Liz Burandt Image 19 of 25 Teddy, who was adopted as a rescue kitten, from Darien Teddy, who was adopted as a rescue kitten, from Darien Photo: Andrea Mallozzi Image 20 of 25 Eric Askew and his dog from Stratford Eric Askew and his dog from Stratford Photo: Eric Askew Image 21 of 25 Stella from Danbury Stella from Danbury Photo: Sienna Ratigan Image 22 of 25 Puma from Trumbull Puma from Trumbull Photo: Cathie Corcoran Image 23 of 25 Puma from Trumbull Puma from Trumbull Photo: Cathi Corcoran Image 24 of 25 Trouble from Bridgeport Trouble from Bridgeport Photo: Kyle Flock Image 25 of 25 Ozzy, whose photo was submitted all the way from Minnesota Ozzy, whose photo was submitted all the way from Minnesota Photo: Jessica Knutson Osborn Darien’s most popular dog is a Labrador Retriever named Lucy 1 / 25 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — There are several world-renowned political and literary figures who currently reside in Darien.

They just happen to be furrier and shorter than expected. And instead of speaking, they bark.

According to the Town Clerk’s dog licensing records from 2017, there were a total of 2,345 registered canines in town last year.

“I’m the only one in the office that’s not a dog owner,” Town Clerk Donna Rajczewski said with a laugh.

The most popular dog name in town was Lucy with 40 puppers registered as such. Cooper followed closely with 34 and Bella with 28. Charlie and Daisy tied for fifth with 26 registered dogs each.

Chip Stahl, animal control officer in town for 13 years, said that not only is it state law for dogs to be licensed by residents in their towns but it’s helpful for when he finds stray dogs.

More Information Top Dog Names in Darien 1.Lucy

2. Cooper

3. Bella

4. Daisy and Charlie (Tie)

“I find between 30 to 50 stray dogs a year,” Stahl said. “With the licenses, we can ensure if a dog is up to its rabies shot and this way we know where to take the dog home or whom to call if no one is there.”

Several dogs were also named after a group of renowned literary figures from different centuries. Dante joins Hobbes, Hemingway, Jack Frost and Fitzgerald in canine form.

There must also be a fair number of Star Wars fans in town. There were six dogs named Chewbacca — the fur-covered Wookie who is Han Solo’s companion — that were registered last year.

Thor, Einstein and even former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher make an appearance.

Now Playing:

Other canines were named in honor of fictional characters Huckleberry, Gatsby, Eeyore and Zorro.

Those with prefixes were Mr. Snuggs and Sir Jake.

The most popular dog breed was the Labrador retriever of which there are 362 in town, outstripping the second place golden retriever with 213. Cockapoo came at a distant third with 61 followed by 47 Havanese and 35 German shepherds.

Three of the top five most popular dog breeds in town are also the top five in the country.

According to the American Kennel Club, Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers and German shepherds were the three most popular dog breeds in the country for 2017.

All dogs over six months old must be licensed at the Town Clerk’s office at town hall. Once obtained, dog licenses are in effect from July 1 to June 30.

The two oldest dogs, both age 19 (or 133 in dog years), were Pepe and Ella.

Rajczewski and Stahl reminded residents that dogs are not allowed on any of the town beaches at any time.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com