Darien teen arrested for giving alcohol to minors

DARIEN — An 18-year-old was arrested when officers allegedly discovered multiple underage drinkers after responding to a noise complaint on Country Club Road.

As officers approached the residence on Aug. 19 around 2:30 a.m., they observed through the front door a group of young people in the kitchen area. Police rang the doorbell and made contact with the homeowner, Nicholson Neave.

Neave, a Darien resident, told police he was having some friends over and his parents were not home nor aware of the gathering. As he spoke, officers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. They also noted he was unsteady on his feet, police said. When asked, Neave admitted to being 18 years old and consuming alcohol, according to police. He told officers the other people in the house were underage as well.

Upon entering the residence, officers encountered six additional underage people who had consumed alcohol. Police contacted the homeowner, who informed them she was in New York and there was not supposed to be anyone staying in the house.

Police said Nicholson admitted to procuring the alcohol for the gathering, but refused to divulge where it came from. A neighbor responded to secure the home.

Nicholson was placed under arrest and charged with risk of injury to a minor and providing alcohol to minors. He was released on Aug. 19 to a parent after they posted his bond.

