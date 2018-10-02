Darien woman issued citation for domestic disturbance

DARIEN — Police were called after a report of a domestic disturbance between a couple.

On Sept. 29 at 5:23 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. The victim told police at their residence that the suspect, identified as Sarah Montaine, confronted them regarding concerns about their relationship. The victim said Montaine, a 48-year-old Darien resident, slapped them as they argued. Montaine then followed the victim and knocked the phone out of their hand, police said. At this point the victim retrieved their phone and went outside to contact the police.

When officers spoke to Montaine, her version of events was similar. She allegedly admitted to having an argument with the victim, but denied it ever became physical. She also admitted to taking the phone from the victim, but denied knocking it out.

Montaine was issued a misdemeanor summons for disorderly conduct and released on a written promise to appear in court. She was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Oct. 1.

