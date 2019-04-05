Davenport plan seen as boost for cyclists, pedestrians

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Davenport aldermen are considering adding a transportation network expansion plan for bicyclists and pedestrians to the city's list of long-term goals.

The Quad-City Times reports that the Davenport GO plan was nearly two years in the making.

Backers say the plan components would increase pedestrian and cyclist safety, reduce vehicle emissions and draw more cycle enthusiasts to the city. They say more bike lanes and walkways would improve public health.

Several aldermen say they'll vote for the plan at next week's meeting. Alderman Kyle Gripp says big biking races and trails are a growing attraction in the area.

Aldermen already approved next year's budget without any money earmarked for Davenport GO projects, which means the plan's dreams could take some time to realize.

___

