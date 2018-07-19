Day Tripping / A place where art and science intersect

















Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, above, is a great place for a day-trip. Below, the iCreate regional high school student art exhibition will be open at the Bruce Museum until Aug. 12. The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, above, is a great place for a day-trip. Below, the iCreate regional high school student art exhibition will be open at the Bruce Museum until Aug. 12. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 2 of 5 Below, the iCreate regional high school student art exhibition will be open at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich until Aug. 12. Photo taken on July 13. Below, the iCreate regional high school student art exhibition will be open at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich until Aug. 12. Photo taken on July 13. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 3 of 5 The National Geographic Photo Ark exhibit, featuring the work of photographer Joel Sartore, will be on exhibit at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich until Sep. 2. The National Geographic Photo Ark exhibit, featuring the work of photographer Joel Sartore, will be on exhibit at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich until Sep. 2. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 5 Bottom, the exhibit “Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957-64,” will be on display until Oct. 21. Bottom, the exhibit “Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957-64,” will be on display until Oct. 21. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 5 of 5 The exhibit “Wild Bees: Photographs by Paula Harp and Ross Eatman” will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich until Nov. 11. The exhibit “Wild Bees: Photographs by Paula Harp and Ross Eatman” will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich until Nov. 11. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Day Tripping / A place where art and science intersect 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Editor’s Note: This is part of a summer-long series of day trips the staff of Hearst Connecticut Media will be taking and sharing their firsthand accounts of. To find trips from last year’s installment of the series, visit our website and type “Day Tripping” into the search bar.

DARIEN — Sitting high on a hill, the Bruce Museum overlooks the Greenwich harbor. The museum is also situated next to a family park and offers a variety of exhibits and educational programs throughout the year.

A short, five-minute walk from Greenwich station can lead visitors to Bruce Museum. My colleague, Sophie Vaughan, and I traveled to the museum to view the four exhibits currently on display. One is called “iCreate,” an annual exhibit displaying artwork by high school students. The exhibition is run by a committee of high schoolers, according to Scott Smith, director of marketing and communications for the museum.

“For the past eight years, it seems like the quality is just getting better and better,” Smith said.

“iCreate 2018” displays 45 works of fine art, which were selected from over 600 submissions from 33 high schools in the region.

More Information If you go: Bruce Museum Address: 1 Museum Drive, Greenwich Contact : 203-869-0376 Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Last admission at 4:30 p.m. Price: Adults, $10; Students (5-22 w/valid ID) $8; Seniors (65 and up) $8; Museum members and children under 5 are free; Groups of 8 or more require advance reservations

This brilliant ensemble of artwork ranges from concrete pieces with clear art to abstract drawings open to interpretation by viewers.

“Most museums are filled with art from older established artists, famous artists,” Smith said. “This is our way to encourage and promote the talent of the younger artists and value them.”

The exhibits also provide an opportunity for those who wish to make a career in art. The artwork is shown in a dimly lit room that helps make the artwork stand out, and there is a video that shows all of the submissions. Visitors can vote for their favorite artwork, and on Aug. 5 the winner will be awarded the People’s Choice Award.

“Doing the work of any exhibition requires a lot of hard choices,” Smith said. “Art is subjective. That’s why it’s a juried show and we have quality people making decisions.”

During the day, a lot of school groups are seen walking throughout the Bruce Museum.

One of the aspects that separate the museum from others is its focus on art and science. “Sometimes the art and science is perfectly blended. That’s often our goal,” Smith said.

The museum’s main summer exhibition, “The National Geographic Photo Ark,” is a series of photographs of species in captivity in zoos or wildlife sanctuaries around the world. The purpose is to raise awareness of animals that are endangered.

“It’s telling a story of wildlife conser vation,” he said.

The exhibit is led by photographer Joel Sartore and will be on display until Sept. 2. This exhibit features powerful photography of animals and shows the diversity of these creatures, in an effort to connect people to wildlife. Images of the largest and smallest animals are captured with care and attention to detail.

“It allows us to tell the story of community,” Smith said. “We’re on this planet together.”

The next exhibit Smith showed my colleague and I featured artwork from Richard Haas. “Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas” focuses on the work Haas produced between 1957 and 1964. This display shows the evolution of Haas’ artwork and many of the portraits are abstract, allowing viewers to pull their own meanings.

“Wild Bees” is the fourth and final exhibit available for viewing, and will be on display until November.

“We’re fine art, science and natural history,” Smith said.

While walking through the “Wild Bees” exhibit, visitors can look at three enlarged models of bees, as well as a variety of bee specimens magnified by a video microscope. The bee models are made by hand with modeling clay, and the hairs on the models are from the bristles of a paintbrush.

“We’re telling a story, we’re teaching kids,” Smith said about the exhibit.

These displays are planned years in advance, according to Smith, and the Bruce Museum has exhibits already lined up for 2020.