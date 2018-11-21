Dayton back home after monthlong hospital stay

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton is back home in St. Paul after an unexpectedly long hospitalization following back surgeries.

Dayton returned to the governor's residence Wednesday. In a statement, the 71-year-old said he was looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with family.

Dayton said he would continue therapy at the residence. He said earlier that he suffered some lung damage from post-surgical complications from the back surgeries.

Dayton didn't seek a third term. Fellow Democrat Tim Walz takes over in January.