Deal for Weinstein Co. covers back pay for De Niro, Streep

Photo: Charles Sykes, Chris Pizzello, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 This combination of two file photos shows actors Robert De Niro at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 and Meryl Streep in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 17, 2018. An agreement reached in the sale of Harvey Weinstein's movie studio won't leave Hollywood stars like De Niro and Streep holding the bag. Lantern Capital Partners said Friday, July 6, 2018, it's agreed to make payments to unsecured creditors, such as actors seeking residuals, as part of a $289 million Weinstein Co. acquisition it expects to close Friday, July 13. less This combination of two file photos shows actors Robert De Niro at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 and Meryl Streep in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 17, 2018. An agreement reached in the ... more Photo: Charles Sykes, Chris Pizzello, AP Deal for Weinstein Co. covers back pay for De Niro, Streep 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — An agreement reached in the sale of Harvey Weinstein's movie studio won't leave Hollywood stars like Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep holding the bag.

Lantern Capital Partners said Friday it's agreed to make payments to unsecured creditors, such as actors seeking residuals, as part of a $289 million Weinstein Co. acquisition it expects to close Friday.

A judge must approve the deal. A Wednesday hearing is scheduled in Delaware.

De Niro and Bradley Cooper say they're each owed $940,706 for "Silver Linings Playbook." Streep says she's owed $168,611 for "August: Osage County."

The Weinstein Co. filed for bankruptcy protection in March amid fallout from sexual assault allegations against Weinstein.

The movie mogul is due in court Monday for arraignment on charges alleging a sex crime against a third woman.