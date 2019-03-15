Deal reached to bring flight services to island airport

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Airport Corp. has reached an agreement to bring back a company that provided flight services at Block Island State Airport.

According to a Hummel Report story published in The Providence Journal , FlightLevel Aviation of Massachusetts will return to Block Island April 1 on a one-year contract.

The agreement announced Thursday comes after pilots at the airport complained that the cut in service compromised safety.

In one instance, two planes unable to reach airport staff planned to come in on the same runway from opposite directions until another pilot intervened.

Airport corporation spokesman William Fischer says the deal is scheduled to go before the board Monday for final approval.

He says details will not be released until the contract is approved.