Deal to reopen roadway at Detroit border to 2-way traffic

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (AP) — A roadway between the poverty-pocked east side of Detroit and an upscale suburb is expected to reopen to two-way traffic after access was curbed five years ago.

The Detroit News reports Grosse Pointe Park City Council voted to pass an agreement Monday and Detroit City Council was expected to weigh in on the deal that also would develop properties near the cities' border.

Grosse Pointe Park City Manager Dale Krajniak says the "distinction between the communities will be seamless" in the area.

In 2014, Grosse Pointe Park restored drivers' access from Detroit on Kercheval Avenue, which workers had blocked with traffic barriers and farmers market sheds. Some residents of Detroit, which is majority black, said the barricades and sheds were erected as a hostile act by the mostly white community.

