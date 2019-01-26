Death toll in Mexican pipeline blast rises to 114

People lower the coffin of a person who died when a gas pipeline exploded in the village of Tlahuelilpan, Mexico, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. A massive fireball that engulfed locals scooping up fuel spilling from a pipeline ruptured by thieves in central Mexico killed dozens of people and badly burned dozens more on Jan. 18. less People lower the coffin of a person who died when a gas pipeline exploded in the village of Tlahuelilpan, Mexico, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. A massive fireball that engulfed locals scooping up fuel spilling from a ... more Photo: Claudio Cruz, AP Photo: Claudio Cruz, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Death toll in Mexican pipeline blast rises to 114 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The death toll from a pipeline explosion last week in central Mexico has risen to 114, while 33 people remain hospitalized.

Mexican Health Minister Jorge Alcocer said Saturday that 46 of those injured in the blast have died in hospital. He said those remaining in hospital run a high risk of infection in their kidneys, cardiovascular and respiratory systems because they inhaled scalding air that burned their tracheas and bronchial tubes. Three patients are being treated in Galveston, Texas.

Hundreds of people were in the vicinity of an illegal pipeline tap that spewed gasoline in the town of Tlahuelilpan on Jan. 18 when the liquid caught fire and exploded into a fireball. Those closest to the flames were incinerated on the spot into clumps of bone and ash.