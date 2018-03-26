Delaware bill to require insurers cover fertility treatments

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Senate will vote on a bill this week that would require insurers to cover all fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization for people with diseases or conditions that prevent them from having a child.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that Delaware would be the 16th state with such coverage if passed. But, unlike other laws, Delaware's bill doesn't specify fertility treatment limits per year or lifetime. It would also require fertility preservation coverage for people with cancer or diseases where treatment could cause infertility.

The bill was written by Sen. Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, and co-sponsored by Sens. Nicole Poore, D- New Castle, and Catherine Cloutier, R-Brandywine Hundred. National Conference of State Legislatures Research Analyst Erik Skinner says it's difficult to tell how the bill will impact premiums.

