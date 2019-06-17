https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Delaware-eyes-expanding-pot-decriminalization-to-14002422.php
Delaware eyes expanding pot decriminalization to juveniles
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware senators are set to vote on a bill expanding the decriminalization of simple possession of marijuana to juveniles.
Possessing an ounce or less of marijuana is currently a civil violation for anyone over 21 but a criminal misdemeanor for those under 18.
Nineteen and 20-year-olds currently are subject to a civil violation for a first offense but misdemeanor charges for a second or subsequent offense.
A bill to be voted on Tuesday makes possession of an ounce or less of pot a civil violation for a first offense in all cases. The bill would make a third or subsequent offense for anyone under 21 a misdemeanor.
