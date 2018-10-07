Delaware is seeing an uptick in contested state races

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State lawmakers running for re-election in Delaware are facing far more challengers this election season.

The Delaware State News reported Saturday that only seven state representatives are running opposed in November. In 2016, 23 candidates went unchallenged.

The relatively small number of uncontested seats can likely be attributed to a string of retirements. Eleven legislators recently announced that they would not seek re-election. Another two representatives said they would run for the Senate.

Jennifer Hill, program director for the good government group Common Cause Delaware, also noted that national issues have likely encouraged some people to enter politics who would not have run otherwise.

Officials from both of the state's major political parties say they have worked to attract quality candidates in as many districts as possible.

___

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net