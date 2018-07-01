Delaware lawmakers reach impasse on final day

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers ushered in a new fiscal year with a political stalemate prompted by a minimum wage increase rammed through the legislature in the middle of the night by Democratic leaders, prompting a Republican blockade of a capital budget for the fiscal year that started Sunday.

Lawmakers convened Saturday afternoon for the final day of the 2018 legislative session, but dawn broke Sunday with Republicans and Democrats at an impasse that left two budget bills hanging in the balance.

Democratic Gov. John Carney signed a $4.3 billion operating budget for the new fiscal year on Thursday, but lawmakers waited until the final hours to consider the capital budget and a grants package for community groups, volunteer fire companies and nonprofit agencies.

The two budget bills were held up as lawmakers focused their attention on a host of other legislative proposals, including approving tax cuts for Delaware's financially struggling casinos and voting to increase the minimum wage by a dollar over two years.

The minimum wage proposal had been defeated in the Senate earlier this year but was resurrected under a new bill that cleared the Senate late Saturday by one vote, followed by a similar one-vote margin several hours later in the House.

No Republican voted for the measure, with GOP lawmakers decrying the rushed vote shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday with no committee hearing and no chance for the business community and other members of the public to weigh in.

Angry House Republicans in turn refused to vote for the $816 million capital budget, which needed their support to pass. The impasse also held up consideration of the $52 million grants package.

"At some point, you have to make a stand, you have to be heard," said House Minority Leader Danny Short, R-Seaford.

The stalemate came as a surprise to many observers, who expected a relatively short night given that the operating budget was already in place.

Lawmakers retreated to their separate corners around 4:40 a.m. as legislative leaders met behind closed doors to try to resolve the impasse.

Earlier in the night, lawmakers gave final approval to a bill calling for the state to take a smaller share of slot machine and table game revenue in an effort to put Delaware's three casinos on sounder financial footing amid increased competition from neighboring states.

Other last-day items included final passage of a bill converting a school property tax credit for senior citizens to a means-tested refundable income tax credit, a move expected to save the state about $6 million. Lawmakers also voted to ban powdered alcoholic beverages.

The Democrat-led Senate declined to consider a proposal to allow early voting after realizing it would not be able to meet the required two-thirds vote requirement. The bill was earlier declared to have passed the Democrat-led House with no Republican support before lawmakers were told it needed a supermajority because it amended the city of Wilmington's charter.

Lawmakers also devoted significant time to honoring several colleagues who are retiring. They also joined Carney in paying special tribute to longtime Senate secretary Bernard Brady, who is retiring after almost 40 years working for the chamber.

The proposed capital budget calls for $368 million for transportation projects and $448 million for non-transportation construction and renovation projects, an increase of more than 30 percent over the previous construction budget and far more than Carney proposed.

Legislative budget writers also restored cuts of 20 percent to the grants funding that were made last year as Republicans and Democrats struggled to reach a compromise on spending cuts and tax increases in order to balance the budget.

In other final-day action, Carney signed an executive order that commits his administration to adopting new fiscal restraints in developing proposed budgets to recommend to the legislature.

The order directs the state budget office and the panel that sets Delaware's official revenue forecast to adhere to certain limits based on a benchmark index of various economic indicators. Carney signed the order after fellow Democrats in the House majority indicated that they would not consider a proposed "budget smoothing" constitutional amendment.

The amendment would have required use of the index to limit year-over-year spending growth. A portion of any funds exceeding the cap would be set aside to cover future shortfalls in lean budget years, with the other portion available only for one-time expenditures.

Carney also signed legislation Saturday giving 12 weeks of paid family leave to teachers and other state government workers.

The bill signed Saturday makes Delaware the sixth state in the nation to offer paid parental leave to public workers. It allows a state worker employed for at least a year to take three months of paid maternity or paternity leave upon the birth of a child or the adoption of a child age 6 or younger.