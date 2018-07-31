Delaware native species commission holds inaugural meeting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A panel focused on protecting Delaware's native plant and animal species from extinction is holding its first meeting.

The Delaware Native Species Commission, which meets Tuesday, was established by lawmakers earlier this year to build on the work of statewide ecological extinction task force.

The commission is charged with implementing the recommendations of the task force, which released its final report in December.

The first of annual reports the commission is required to submit is due by the end of this year.