Delaware settles child labor lawsuit with Italian restaurant

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials have settled a lawsuit that asserted an Italian restaurant violated child labor laws.

An attorney for the owners of Roma Italian Ristorante tells The News Journal he found out the lawsuit was settled Friday, when he called the Delaware Department of Justice. Sean Lynn says the settlement includes no admission of fault on his clients' part, but declined to say whether they had to pay a fine.

The restaurant's owners faced up to $500,000 in fines for the alleged violations.

Department of Labor officials weren't immediately available for comment, and court documents didn't immediately reflect the settlement.

The alleged violations involved two minors aged 15 at the time. Among other claims, the lawsuit said the restaurant lacked the proper certifications for their employment.

