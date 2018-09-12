Delegate, delegate? It's not so easy, business owners say

In this Sept. 7, 2018, photo Soyini Chan-Shue poses for a portrait at City Safe Partner's office in New York. Although Chan-Shue easily delegated work to police officers when she was a sergeant in the New York City Police Department, it was hard to relinquish tasks to employees of the security firm she now owns. “It can be nerve-wracking to give my staffers the autonomy to make decisions I formerly made, but I realized that I can't effectively grow my business if I don't,” says Chan-Shue, CEO of City Safe Partners. less In this Sept. 7, 2018, photo Soyini Chan-Shue poses for a portrait at City Safe Partner's office in New York. Although Chan-Shue easily delegated work to police officers when she was a sergeant in the New York ... more Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Delegate, delegate? It's not so easy, business owners say 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — When a business is large enough that the owner must delegate decisions and tasks — even to trusted employees — it can be difficult to cede control.

Experts say people need to accept that the tasks they delegate won't be done perfectly all the time, while delegating allows employees to grow and lets owners concentrate on things only they can truly do.

Owners who have learned to delegate say they realized that their reluctance to share the work stood in the way of their companies growing. Some owners got some mentoring themselves to help make delegating easier.