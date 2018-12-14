Demand for flights grows at Western Nebraska Airport

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The Western Nebraska Airport is growing in popularity as an alternative for airline passengers who don't want to drive to Denver.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the airport saw more than 1,000 boardings in November and is on track for the same in December.

Airport officials recently met with officials from SkyWest Airlines to discuss the many requests they've received for additional flights. Increasing the number of flights requires the airport to consistently be at 80 percent of its capacity. Airport Director Raul Aguallo says the airport is currently at around 60 percent, and he's confident it will hit 80 percent in the next two years.

Information from: Star-Herald, http://www.starherald.com