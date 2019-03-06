Democrat June Speakman wins RI House special election

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Unofficial results show Democrat June Speakman has won a special election for Rhode Island state representative.

Speakman received more than 700 votes in Tuesday's election for House District 68, which includes parts of Bristol and Warren.

Libertarian William Hunt Jr. came in second with 510 votes, and incumbent Kenneth Marshall, who ran as an independent, received 470 votes.

The results are pending certification by the state Board of Elections.

The special election was held after Democratic Rep.-elect Laufton Ascencao never took his seat over a nonexistent campaign mailer. Ascencao is currently under investigation by the state attorney general's office.

Speakman, a political science professor at Roger Williams University, says she plans to "work hard to make a difference."