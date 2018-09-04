Democrat Middleton resigns from Mississippi House

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A longtime lawmaker is retiring from the 122-member Mississippi House.

The House issued a news release Tuesday saying Democratic Rep. America "Chuck" Middleton of Port Gibson stepped down Friday.

Middleton was elected to the House in 1995. He was absent during a recent five-day special session.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant is setting a Nov. 6 special election to fill the vacant seat in District 85, which includes parts of Claiborne, Franklin, Jefferson and Warren counties. A runoff, if needed, will be Nov. 27. The winner will serve the final year of the four-year term.

Candidates must qualify by Sept. 17.

Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn says Middleton is "a man of honesty, integrity and great conviction."

Middleton says he is grateful to have represented "the best people in the state."