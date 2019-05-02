Democrat announces campaign to challenge Cotton in 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A business owner who ran unsuccessfully last year for a U.S. House seat in northwest Arkansas has announced plans to seek the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton.

Joshua Mahony announced his campaign Wednesday to challenge Cotton, who is seeking his second term. Mahony says Cotton "left Arkansas for D.C. the first chance he had" and said Cotton has lost touch with his constituents.

Mahony is the first Democrat to announce his candidacy for the Senate. Last month, retired Gen. Wesley Clark told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he won't enter the race.

Mahony unsuccessfully ran against U.S. Rep. Steve Womack last year to represent the 3rd Congressional District.

Cotton's campaign said Mahony is a "perpetually failing candidate who lost his last race by 32 points."