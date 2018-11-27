Democrat edges ahead in California US House contest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democrat T.J. Cox has edged ahead of Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao in California's Central Valley, where votes continue to be counted.

Cox trailed since election night but pulled ahead by 438 votes Monday, according to new tallies in the 21st Congressional District.

The Associated Press had declared Valadao the winner but votes counted since Nov. 6 narrowed the race, and the AP retracted its race call after Monday's updated vote count gave Cox a lead.

Democrats already have seized six GOP-held House seats in the state, delivering another blow to California's long-struggling Republican Party.

Cox made the race a referendum on Valadao's support for President Donald Trump.