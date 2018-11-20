Democrat wins state Senate 19 seat, breaks GOP supermajority

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Democratic challenger for North Carolina Senate District 19 has won the seat after the Republican incumbent failed to request a recount prior to the deadline to do so.

News outlets report Republican Sen. Wesley Meredith of Fayetteville had until 5 p.m. Monday to request in writing a recount of the vote totals that showed him losing by 433 to Kirk deViere.

With the latest victory, Democrats will hold 21 Senate seats to 29 seats for Republicans in the General Assembly, breaking the supermajorities that hobbled Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes.

In the House, Mecklenburg County GOP incumbent Rep. Bill Brawley has requested a recount in his close race with Democrat Rachel Hunt. If the results stand, Democrats will have 55 seats in the House to 65 for Republicans.